OPP investigating death of man in Nipigon, Ont.

Provincial police are investigating the death of a man in Nipigon, Ont.

The OPP said the 24-year-old was found without vital signs in a residence in the community on Wednesday afternoon.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an autopsy was conducted in Thunder Bay on Thursday.

The death is being investigated by the force's Nipigon detachment, North West Region crime unit and forensic identification unit, as well as the Ontario coroner's office.