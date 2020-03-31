COVID-19 case confirmed in Nipigon, Ont.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit says there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nipigon.

The health unit said the case was confirmed late Monday afternoon.

Public health officials have already reached out to the individual, and have also started their investigation, said Dr. Janet DeMille, the medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay District.

DeMille said on her Twitter feed on Monday night that more information would be released on Tuesday.

The case in Nipigon is the fourth in the Thunder Bay District, and sixth in northwestern Ontario.