Thunder Bay

Nipigon hospital warns of positive COVID-19 cases in the community

The Nipigon District Memorial Hospital is asking people to follow public health guidelines after confirming positive cases of COVID-19 in the community.

Three people in Nipigon district positive for virus as of Friday

The Nipigon District Memorial Hospital is asking people to follow public health guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19. There were three active cases of the virus in the Nipigon district as of Friday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Three people in the Nipigon district were confirmed to be positive with the virus on Friday.

In a post shared on Facebook, the hospital urged people in the Nipigon area to be "diligent in physical distancing, washing your hands or using hand sanitizer frequently," as well as wearing personal protective equipment and avoiding contact with people outside of their bubble.

In addition, people are being reminded to stay home as much as possible, and limit travel.

The hospital notes that COVID-19 variants of concern are spreading in Ontario, which are more contagious than the original virus.

A variant of concern was recently detected in the Dryden area, the Northwestern Health Unit said Friday.

Nipigon falls in the service area of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, which confirmed 60 new cases of COVID-19, and one new death associated with the virus, on Friday.

