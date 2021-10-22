Check out this diner in Nipigon where 'comfort' is the driving philosophy
Ducky's Diner serves food that channels Cory Douglas's feelings of comfort and home
Back in 2019, Cory Douglas hit a personal rock bottom in his home of Winnipeg.
Desperate for change and a new beginning, he did something that would end up changing his life and career forever.
Tap the player to hear what happened next.
"Ducky's is about comfort," explained Douglas. "The whole restaurant itself was designed solely on my childhood, including the menu and the interior. It was a place that could take me home."
While initially more takeout focused due to COVID-19 restrictions, Douglas recently launched an expanded menu and dine-in service.
Ducky's Diner is located at 161 Railway St. in Nipigon in northwestern Ontario.
Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?