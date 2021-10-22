Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·Northern Nosh

Check out this diner in Nipigon where 'comfort' is the driving philosophy

Back in 2019, Cory Douglas hit a personal rock bottom in his home of Winnipeg. He was desperate for change and a new beginning. So he put his finger on a map, landed on Nipigon in northwestern Ontario, and decided to move there.

Ducky's Diner serves food that channels Cory Douglas's feelings of comfort and home

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News
Ducky's Diner is located on Railway Street in Nipigon. (Ducky's Diner/Facebook)

The inside of Ducky's when it opened in March. (Ducky's Diner/Facebook)

"Ducky's is about comfort," explained Douglas. "The whole restaurant itself was designed solely on my childhood, including the menu and the interior. It was a place that could take me home."

While initially more takeout focused due to COVID-19 restrictions, Douglas recently launched an expanded menu and dine-in service.

Ducky's take on a wedge salad. (Ducky's Diner/Facebook)

Ducky's Diner is located at 161 Railway St. in Nipigon in northwestern Ontario.

