Check out this diner in Nipigon where 'comfort' is the driving philosophy

Back in 2019, Cory Douglas hit a personal rock bottom in his home of Winnipeg.

Desperate for change and a new beginning, he did something that would end up changing his life and career forever.

The inside of Ducky's when it opened in March. (Ducky's Diner/Facebook)

"Ducky's is about comfort," explained Douglas. "The whole restaurant itself was designed solely on my childhood, including the menu and the interior. It was a place that could take me home."

While initially more takeout focused due to COVID-19 restrictions, Douglas recently launched an expanded menu and dine-in service.

Ducky's take on a wedge salad. (Ducky's Diner/Facebook)

Ducky's Diner is located at 161 Railway St. in Nipigon in northwestern Ontario.

