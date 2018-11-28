Final repair costs, responsibility for Nipigon River bridge failure 'still being determined' ministry says

Ontario's Ministry of Transportation says it still doesn't have a final tally for how much additional repairs to the bridge over the Nipigon River will cost after the structure failed in 2016, nor who will pay for them.

The decking on the bridge, described as the first cable-stayed bridge in Ontario, heaved about 60 centimetres in January 2016, effectively severing the Trans-Canada Highway for several hours. Engineering reports found that a combination of design and installation deficiencies caused the failure.

The bridge is located along Highway 11-17, about 100 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.

"Finalized costs are still being determined," said Ministry of Transportation spokesperson Annemarie Piscopo in an email to CBC News.

"Responsibility for the malfunction has not yet been determined," she continued, adding that discussions are ongoing, but they will "take time."

"It would be inappropriate to comment any further while the matter is under review."

The failure came just weeks after the westbound portion of the new twinned bridge — consisting of two lanes — opened, necessitating months of extra work. The final two lanes of the bridge's eastbound portion were declared open by the province on Nov. 23.

The initial cost of the project was pegged at $106 million, which was funded by the Northern Highways Program, according to the province. The previous Liberal government estimated that additional costs related to the 2016 malfunction would be between $8 million and $12 million, but documents obtained by The Canadian Press showed delays would push the total cost over that mark.

Aside from the four-lane design, the structure also features three towers with cables supporting the bridge deck and a separate sidewalk for pedestrians.

When all four lanes of the bridge opened, a government statement said that fully opening the bridge "helps improve the safety and reliability of the Trans-Canada highway system."

Piscopo said the ministry is committed to providing more information when discussions among all relevant parties are complete.