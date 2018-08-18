Visitors invited to Nipigon, Ont., for annual Blueberry Blast

It will likely be a busy weekend in Nipigon, Ont., as the 17th annual Blueberry Blast opens this Saturday, and runs from August 18 to 19.

Visitors from all over northwestern Ontario are invited to the downtown core for a weekend filled with blueberry picking and family entertainment, officials said.

"It's a weekend of wholesome family fun," said Suzanne Kukko, the economic development officer for the township of Nipigon. "The whole community looks forward to it and I think the surrounding community as well that come to visit."

Kukko said during the two days, a blueberry-picking bus will pick up a group of people in front of the Nipigon legion on Saturday and Sunday morning for a guided picking tour.

She added that during the event, visitors will be able to pick buckets full of the popular wild fruit.

"We have some really fantastic patches," Kukko said. "Every time I go, there's just so many blueberries that you don't have to move very far, which is great for pickers."

She said the open, rocky areas around Nipigon are the perfect places for blueberries to grow.

Visitors are being reminded to bring a bottle of water to keep hydrated during the tour, some bug spray, sunscreen and a good hat as blueberry pickers "will be out there for about three hours."

A detailed timeline and a list of events during this weekend's annual picking can be found on the township of Nipigon's website.