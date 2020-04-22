Investigation into Alyssa Turnbull's disappearance still 'very active': OPP

The investigation into the disappearance of Alyssa Turnbull, who was last seen one year ago in Nipigon, remains a "very active and ongoing" one, OPP say.

Turnbull, 26, was reported missing on April 14, 2020. She had last been seen in Nipigon around March 23 and 25, OPP said.

"This case had a tremendous impact on the family, Alyssa's family, but also the entire community," said Sgt. Mike Golding, OPP community safety coordinator for the northwest region. "In the last year, we've had detectives up there."

As part of the investigation, the OPP searched the Nipigon wastewater treatment plant in November 2020, with the force's underwater search and recovery team taking part in the investigation, OPP said at the time. The move to search the plant caught many people in the community by surprise.

"They've been working to identify the person or persons who we feel are responsible for her disappearance," he said. "I know our members have conducted numerous searches, interviewed dozens of people, we've collected several pieces of potential evidence."

"These are small towns," he said. "I know people talk. The police, we don't have the the luxury of rumours and innuendo. We're held accountable by the law, we're held accountable by the family, by the courts. So any little piece of information could be the one piece we need to close this file."

In October 2020, a $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, responsible for Turnbull's disappearance.

"Since that reward was offered, we've had a number of tips come in," Golding said. "The OPP has had detectives follow up every individual tip."

"It is a very complex file, but we are doing everything in our power to hopefully bring resolution to Alyssa's family."

At the time of her disappearance, Turnbull was residing in Nipigon. She's described as being five-foot-three and 100 pounds, with shoulder-length blond hair and blue eyes.

OPP said Turnbull may have changed her hair colour to purple or red.

Golding said it's important for anyone with information about Turnbull's disappearance to come forward, even if they think that information is insignificant.

"We know there's someone out there who knows what happened to Alyssa, and we're asking for them to do the right thing," he said. "To come forward, to make a call, to tell somebody."

Anyone with information about Turnbull's disappearance is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, or their local police service.