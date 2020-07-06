Skip to Main Content
Nipigon OPP charge two more suspects in attempted kidnapping
Nipigon OPP have charged two more people in connection with an attempted violent abduction that took place earlier this month.

Incident occurred on Sept. 14; victim sustained significant injuries

Nipigon OPP have charged two more people over an attempted violent abduction that took place earlier this month. (CBC)

Police announced Thursday that a 29-year-old man from Lake Helen First Nation, and a 45-year-old man from Nipigon, are each facing several charges, including kidnapping while using a firearm, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

The Lake Helen man was arrested and charged on Sept. 18, while the Nipigon man was arrested and charged on Sept. 23, OPP said.

There have now been a total of four people charged as a result of the investigation into the kidnapping; a 29-year-old Thunder Bay man and 32-year-old Nipigon man, were arrested earlier, and also face counts of kidnapping while using a firearm, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Sept. 14.

Police were dispatched to a location in the Nipigon area with reports of a male having been abducted, forcibly confined, and assaulted with a firearm.

The victim was able to escape his captors and received assistance from a witness, who contacted police.

The victim was taken to hospital with significant injuries.

No further details have been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

