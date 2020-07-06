Nipigon OPP charge two more suspects in attempted kidnapping
Incident occurred on Sept. 14; victim sustained significant injuries
Nipigon OPP have charged two more people in connection with an attempted violent abduction that took place earlier this month.
Police announced Thursday that a 29-year-old man from Lake Helen First Nation, and a 45-year-old man from Nipigon, are each facing several charges, including kidnapping while using a firearm, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.
The Lake Helen man was arrested and charged on Sept. 18, while the Nipigon man was arrested and charged on Sept. 23, OPP said.
There have now been a total of four people charged as a result of the investigation into the kidnapping; a 29-year-old Thunder Bay man and 32-year-old Nipigon man, were arrested earlier, and also face counts of kidnapping while using a firearm, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Sept. 14.
Police were dispatched to a location in the Nipigon area with reports of a male having been abducted, forcibly confined, and assaulted with a firearm.
The victim was able to escape his captors and received assistance from a witness, who contacted police.
The victim was taken to hospital with significant injuries.
No further details have been provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.