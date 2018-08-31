Police locate 9-year-old Montana Jourdain safely, thank public for help
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have safely located the missing 9-year-old boy, Montana Jourdain.
He was last seen in the area of Syndicate Avenue on Thursday night, when he reportedly took off.
In a written statement on Friday, police thanked the public for their help as he has been located safely.