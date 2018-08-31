Skip to Main Content
Police locate 9-year-old Montana Jourdain safely, thank public for help

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have safely located the missing 9-year-old boy, Montana Jourdain.

Police said they have safely located 9-year-old Montana Jourdain. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

He was last seen in the area of Syndicate Avenue on Thursday night, when he reportedly took off.

In a written statement on Friday, police thanked the public for their help as he has been located safely.

