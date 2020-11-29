Three positive COVID-19 tests reported in Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation

Three people have tested positive for COVID-19 in a northwestern Ontario First Nation under lockdown.

Over the weekend, Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation leadership said three people within a household in the community north of Kenora have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The community's chief and council said the positive tests came in after a lockdown had been implemented and the family is under quarantine.

The community's statement said its leadership is working with federal and provincial public health officials. Indigenous Services Canada has been prompt in responding to community needs, the statement adds.

"We are doing all of the due diligence necessary, and taking every safety precaution we can to keep the safety of our community top of mind," Chief Lorraine Cobiness said in a statement.

There have been increased security measures, with assessment teams testing community members, as well as contact tracing, since the positive tests were learned.

The community's statement said it has asked the Kenora Chiefs Advisory to be the lead agency in coordinating response efforts and working with partnering organizations to ensure essential service delivery.