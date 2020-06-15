National Indigenous History Month: Simple and personal acts of reconciliation

June is National Indigenous History Month. CBC invites you to mark the month by tuning into CBC Up North's virtual powwow, listening to Indigenous language segments or learning how to care for Mother Earth.

LISTEN

(Chantel Doxtator)

"Maamawi" is an Ojibway word that means "Together".

CBC's Up North program is hosting a special day of programming in honour of National Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Join us on Friday, June 19 between 4 – 6:00 p.m. to hear music, stories and traditions from Indigenous communities across Ontario. Broadcast from Thunder Bay and hosted by powwow emcee Todd Genno from Biigtigong Nishnaabeg.

This special program will also air in Sudbury, London and Windsor with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre returning on Monday, June 22.



The virtual powwow also airs in Kitchener-Waterloo, so Here and Now with Gill Deacon will return on Monday, June 22.

LISTEN

CBC's Up North is proud to launch its online Living Languages feature, which includes Indigenous language speakers from across northern Ontario.

Roxanne Marten is an Anishinaabemowin teacher, who set out on a journey to reclaim her language. Listen to a snippet below and click here to read and listen to other guests.

READ

(Ron Desmoulins/CBC)

Land-based learning bringing traditional knowledge and skills to school curriculum:

"My family has been harvesting here at Whitefish Lake for generations, my mother learned it as a young child and with the interruption of our ways with residential school there was a gap in learning those teachings." - Rhonda LeClair, teacher in Biigtigong Nishnaabeg, with family ties in the Seine River First Nation.

Lakehead University students take to the land to learn traditional skills, like harvesting wild rice. Read the story here.

WATCH

(CBC Manitoba )

Learning how to care for Mother Earth (via CBC Manitoba)

Elder Dave Courchene – Nii Gaani Aki Inini (Leading Earth Man), founder of Turtle Lodge on Sagkeeng First Nation, shares ancient knowledge on how to reconnect to Mother Earth and listen to what she's telling us.

MAKE

(Aicha Smith-Belghaba)

Back to her roots - the Haudenosaunee way of life

Chef Aicha Smith-Belghaba is based in Six Nations. She believes it's important to incorporate Haudenosaunee foods into people's daily lives as a way to bring them back to their culture.

It will be an ongoing battle - just to normalize our food - but it will happen. It is happening, just not as much as it should be. - Chef Aicha Smith-Balghaba

"Eating our traditional foods was taken away from us as a part of colonization; as a way to eliminate us. That's when white sugars and flours and heavy lards were introduced to us," she says.

"People are now more open to talking about it. Ten years ago, I had no idea what Haudenosaunee foods were. I only knew of strawberry juice or corn soup."

She cites lyed corn as a prime example. The corn is laid in wood ash, which takes the outer shell off, effectively increasing the calcium content within the corn itself. This was an important source of calcium for many Indigenous people, who traditionally did not drink milk.

Smith-Belghaba shared a simple recipe for a traditional dessert salad.

(CBC)

SEE

The CBC logo, remixed and re-imagined for Pride and National Indigenous History Month.

(Margaret August)

Two-spirit artist Margaret August shares inspiration for the design, the impact COVID-19 has had on her and why Coast Salish art is near and dear to her heart. The Q&A can be found here.