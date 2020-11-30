Nibinamik First Nation gets 'new' fire truck from Nipigon, Ont.

A remote First Nation in northwestern Ontario will soon have its own working fire truck.

Nibinamik First Nation is slated to receive the donated pumper truck, once the winter road network opens in late 2020 or early 2021, based on the weather.

The donated truck comes from Nipigon, which received a brand new pumper earlier this year.

"I think it'll be beneficial for our community," said Nibinamik Chief Sheldon Oskineegish.

"It's been a long time (coming) for a fire truck to have in our community. At the moment, our previous fire truck is not running."

Oskineegish said the community of just under 400 has a few volunteers on its fire department. He said they were looking forward to having working equipment.

The pumper's acquisition was partially coordinated by one of the teachers in the community, Oskineegish said. The community would otherwise be unable to afford a new pumper.