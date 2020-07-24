New positive COVID-19 case reported in region
A new positive COVID-19 case has been reported in northwestern Ontario.
New case is in the Emo area, Northwestern Health Unit says
The Northwestern Health Unit said Friday the case is in the Emo area.
It's the only confirmed, active case of COVID-19 in the health unit's service area.
No further details were provided.
The health unit said it has begun following-up with the individual, and their contacts.