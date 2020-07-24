Skip to Main Content
New positive COVID-19 case reported in region
Thunder Bay

A new positive COVID-19 case has been reported in northwestern Ontario.

New case is in the Emo area, Northwestern Health Unit says

CBC News ·
A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Emo area, the Northwestern Health Unit said. (NIAID-RML via Reuters)

The Northwestern Health Unit said Friday the case is in the Emo area.

It's the only confirmed, active case of COVID-19 in the health unit's service area.

No further details were provided.

The health unit said it has begun following-up with the individual, and their contacts.

