Ontario gives NextBridge official nod to construct East West Tie Line

The Ontario government announced Thursday it has issued an Order in Council (OIC) and a ministerial directive designating NextBridge as the partner company on construction of the East-West Tie Line from Thunder Bay to Wawa.

The approximately 450-kilometre long high-capacity transmission line is expected to improve the reliability of the electricity supply in northern Ontario.

Hydro One entered the picture in 2018, saying it could build the line at a lower cost.

'NextBridge is our partner'

"It's great news and a great opportunity for us as First Nations," said Peter Collins, the chief of Fort William First Nation and the president of Bamkushwada, the Indigenous economic consortium representing First Nations along the route.

"NextBridge is our partner," he said, noting that the company and Bamkushwada have been collaborating on the project since 2013.

"We have an industry that now understands our commitment, our policies, our regulations and our land entitlement and the opportunity to be a part of it, so it's been a good working concept so I'm excited about looking to the future and creating opportunities with them."

Relationship between company, First Nations is 'template'

The relationship that has evolved between NextBridge and Bamkushwada could serve as "template" for industry and First Nations in future development projects, said Kenora MPP Greg Rickford.

"How about we embrace the notion that Indigenous communities show and take leadership on projects that they see and they want done. The benefactors are municipalities, the province of Ontario," said Rickford, who is also the provincial minister of energy, northern development and mines, and Indigenous affairs.

NextBridge Infrastructure's power line will run from Wawa to Thunder Bay and is expected to provide more reliable electricity. (Nicole Ireland/CBC)

NextBridge noted in a written release Thursday that it has trained members of Indigenous communities for over 300 project jobs and expects the project will "deliver over $200 million in economic benefits for six First Nation communities that make up Bamkushwada once construction begins."

As well, at the end of the construction period "NextBridge will support Bamkushwada's acquisition of a 20 per cent equity stake in the project." the company stated in its release.

Hydro One 'disappointed'

"We are very disappointed with this outcome," said Greg Kiraly, Hydro One's chief operating officer in a statement released Thursday.

Rickford and Collins both said they hoped the Ontario Energy Board would give the final approvals and issue a leave-to- construct permit in the near future.

It's possible construction on the project could begin in June 2019.