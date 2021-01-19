Province expects to issue request for proposals for construction of new Thunder Bay jail in the spring

The Province of Ontario hopes to issue a request for proposals for the construction of a new Thunder Bay correctional facility by this spring.

The new facility, which would replace both the Thunder Bay District Jail and the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, was initially announced by the previous Ontario Liberal government in 2017. The Progressive Conservative government reaffirmed the provincial commitment to the project in 2019.

However, work has yet to begin on the facility.

In a statement provided to CBC on Friday, a spokesperson for Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said work on finalizing a request for proposal (RFP) is underway.

The RFP is expected to be issued by the end of the Ontario government's fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2021, or shortly thereafter, the spokesperson said.

A construction timeline is not yet available. However, during a virtual media conference about an expansion of the correctional centre held last week, Jones said a timeline would be determined after the RFP is released and bids have been reviewed.