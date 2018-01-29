Bear Clan hopes to have new Thunder Bay chapter in April

The executive director of Bear Clan Patrol says he's hoping to have a new chapter in Thunder Bay, Ont., in April.

Two representatives from the city took part in patrols in Winnipeg this past weekend and are now taking that training home with them, James Favel said.

The group barred previous Thunder Bay Bear Clan organizers from using the group's name and logo because they weren't conducting themselves in accordance with Bear Clan values, he said.

That team of volunteers continues to operate under the name Wiindo Debwe Mosewin Patrol Thunder Bay - Walking In Truth.

But Favel is working to bring back Bear Clan because the community is asking for it, he said.

"We've already got several hundred likes on our page that's out there, and we've got people that are interested in carrying on the model," he said, "and they're looking for something that's a little less divisive than what they're doing with the other group."

Favel has also had several dozen calls and emails from people in Thunder Bay wanting the group to come back, he added.