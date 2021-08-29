New technology hubs launched by Social Services Administration Board mark housing milestones

The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB) is celebrating exciting milestones for community housing, with two building anniversaries and new tenant technology hubs announced.

TBDSSAB members marked 50 years of safe, affordable housing for families at 707 John Street and 288 Windsor Street townhomes last week.

"Both properties have undergone many changes in the last 50 years, but our core mission remains the same, to provide safe and affordable community housing to the people of the District of Thunder Bay," said Bill Bradica, TBDSSAB, chief administrative officer, in a written statement.

"The John and Windsor Street townhomes have a strong sense of community, and I look forward to the positive impact the new technology hub at Windsor Street will have on the next generation of tenants," he continued.

A ceremony was held to open the new technology hub in the Windsor Street resource centre. This is the first of three new Technology Hubs at TBDSSAB-owned properties to be opened to the public.

Units at three TBDSSAB-owned properties have operated as resource centres for several years, with additional programming offered through community partners.

On-site workshops and training for service-users

In addition to Windsor Street, Technology Hubs will be opened at the resource centres at Limbrick and Trillium neighbourhoods in September, according to the TBDSSAB.

The addition of the new technology hubs aim to make job searches and online education more accessible to those without the resources at home.

The hubs will provide access to computers and an internet connection for clients, tenants, and anyone in the neighbourhood. Each hub will be open to the public during scheduled operating hours.

Board members, staff, tenants, and community partners gathered on August 24 and 26 to celebrate 50 years of safe, affordable housing. Celebrations at both locations included a smudging ceremony and prayer officiated by Nathaniel Moses and Esther Chung with the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre. (Submitted by TBDSSAB)

Starting this fall, TBDSSAB will also be hosting on-site workshops and training for service-users.

"I can think of no better way to celebrate this milestone at Windsor Street than by opening the doors to the new Technology Hubs. Our Board has advocated for technological equity for our communities, and we are grateful to the TBDSSAB team for bringing this vision to life," said Lucy Kloosterhuis, board chair of TBDSSAB.