Skip to Main Content
Sylvie Hauth becomes 1st female Chief of Thunder Bay Police Service

Sylvie Hauth becomes 1st female Chief of Thunder Bay Police Service

Thunder Bay Police Services Board has hired a new police chief for the northwestern Ontario city on Thursday morning.

Thunder Bay Police Service made the announcement on Thursday

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay Police Board has announced Acting Chief Sylvie Hauth as the new Chief of the Thunder Bay Police on Thursday morning. (Cathy Alex / CBC)

Thunder Bay Police Services Board has hired a new police chief for the northwestern Ontario city, it announced on Thursday morning.

Acting Police Chief Sylvie Hauth will be the new Chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service and the first female chief for the city.

The announcement was made Thursday morning at the Thunder Bay police station headquarters on Balmoral Street.

Hauth said she has been laying the groundwork for change during her time as acting chief and will continue that in her new role.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us