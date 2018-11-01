Thunder Bay Police Services Board has hired a new police chief for the northwestern Ontario city, it announced on Thursday morning.

Acting Police Chief Sylvie Hauth will be the new Chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service and the first female chief for the city.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/tbpsmedia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tbpsmedia</a> board announces Acting Police Chief Sylvie Hauth is new Thunder Bay Police Chief & first ever female chief for city. Accountability, transparency & consistency are key priorities she says <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tbay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tbay</a> <a href="https://t.co/8PiWpUDust">pic.twitter.com/8PiWpUDust</a> —@CBCTBay

The announcement was made Thursday morning at the Thunder Bay police station headquarters on Balmoral Street.

Hauth said she has been laying the groundwork for change during her time as acting chief and will continue that in her new role.