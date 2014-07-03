Police services board to focus on building community relationships, trust, new chair says

The new chair of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board said the board will continue working to rebuild community relationships and trust.

Georjann Morriseau was named new chair at the board's meeting on Tuesday. She replaces Celina Reitberger, who voluntarily stepped down.

"There's a lot of continuation," said Morriseau, who initially joined the board as a civilian member in January 2019. "The challenges, there's definitely a long list of them."

"However, I think just a priority moving forward is going to be to review, and assess, what the board priorities are," she said. "Speaking to establish alignment both at the board level, but amongst our various partners."

Morriseau said another focus will be building trust in the community, and "of course finding ways to work with one another, and bringing a degree of stability and security back into the community, and for our officers."

Morriseau being named as chair wasn't the only appointment that took place on Tuesday: Kyle Landsdell, a medical doctor in Thunder Bay, was also sworn in as the new provincial appointee, bringing the board up to its full complement of members.

The previous provincial appointee, John Cyr, was removed by the province in May, shortly after he was sworn in.

Cyr's removal came after a letter he wrote, in which he stated Canadian senator Lynn Beyak's comments on residential schools were "balanced and thoughtful," began circulating on social media; the letter had been published in a local newspaper in 2017.

Morriseau said it was a long wait for a new provincial member, and she's been impressed with Landsdell so far.

"He actually jumped in right away," she said. "Our board is very diverse, and I can say that every single person sitting around that table does bring in a very valuable perspective."

"He will now bring in, I would say, a very critical perspective, from the health care industry, and the challenges that surround that, but that also overlap on a lot of the challenges that we face in community safety."

The next police services board meeting will take place in January.