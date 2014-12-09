Company from Alberta wins school bus contract for Superior-Greenstone and North Shore regions

Southland Transportation, a company based out of Alberta, won a seven-year contract to provide school bussing services for the East of Thunder Bay Transportation Consortium. (CBC)

There will be a new provider ferrying kids to and from school in the Superior-Greenstone and North Shore regions for the foreseeable future.

Southland Transportation, a family-owned transportation company based out of Alberta, won the competitive bidding process with the East of Thunder Bay Transportation Consortium to provide school busing services for the consortium.

Southland signed the seven-year contract at the end of June 2019.

Kyle Johnston, general manager for business development in Saskatchewan for Southland, said riders and families should not see any major changes to the service aside from newer buses and improved communication.

Southland bought a new fleet of gasoline-powered school buses from the Girardin Blue Bird company.

"There's some pretty cool new features. We are going to have GPS on all the buses that will integrate into a mobile device app called 'MyBusStop.' That will allow parents and school officials to see where the bus is and even get alerts when the bus is going to arrive to pick their son or daughter up and bring them to school," Johnston said.

Johnston added that Southland is currently hiring school bus operators, and the company will give preference to re-hire operators who previously serviced the area.

"We are giving preference to anyone who was previously driving the runs, and we encourage them to reach out to us if they still want to drive their run."

Alain Gelinas, chair of the East of Thunder Bay Transportation Consortium, said in a written statement, "Southland Transportation Limited scored the highest [...] based on service and price criteria. The new contract offers a substantial savings to school boards compared to the offers made by prior services providers, while maintaining a high service and safety standards."