New RFDA program raises 2 tonnes more food for food banks in 2 months

A new program run by the Regional Food Distribution Association is helping get more fresh food into food banks and feeding programs — but the executive director of the organization says it's also a lot of work.

The RFDA launched the program in late May in partnership with a group called Second Harvest, which helps divert near-stale-dated meat and produce from restaurants and retailers.

Over its first two months of operation, the program has diverted around two tonnes of food, according to Volker Kromm, the executive director of the RFDA.

"We've exceeded the expectations of Second Harvest," Kromm said. "If we harvest an extra pallet or an extra couple of boxes of meats or other perishables, well then we're pretty elated about it."



The program has also helped them identify donors and create processes for managing large donations of perishable food, he added.



"We've been experimenting with cooking, or the blanching and repackaging and the flash freezing," Kromm said, "but it has to be done at a moment's notice, so we never know exactly when some of these donations are offered to us, so we're struggling trying to say, 'OK, how do we become just-in-time and make sure we have volunteers and trucks and processes in place.' So it's the logistics that we're trying to work with right now."

The ripening of crops in local gardens and on local farms and the resulting donations will place more demand on resources he said.

More volunteers are always welcome, Kromm said, especially those with food handling experience, and the organization is reviewing whether it needs to upgrade its facilities to handle more shipments of perishable food.

But while the program is increasing donations, he added, demand for food is also increasing.

"Dew Drop [Inn]'s a good example," Kromm said. "They have seen crazy increases in the people coming to use their services. Current River Food Bank, same thing. If they're normally having 30 families come through in a normal week now they're up to 50, 60."