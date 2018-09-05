Over 550 residents respond to new police chief survey in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Over 550 people in Thunder Bay, Ont., have responded to a survey that's aimed at getting the community's input into the recruitment of a new police chief, according to the chair of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board.

"We were very pleased with it," chair Jackie Dojack told CBC News, "I think it really shows that people in the community are very interested in the search for the new police chief."

The survey, which launched on August 7 and ended on August 23, was accessible by phone, in-person as well as online.

It was intended to help the board gain "valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities facing the new police chief," Dojack stated in a media release issued on Tuesday.

"It helps inform what citizens and groups in the community think are the priorities [and] what we should be looking for in a chief," Dojack explained.

She said the response to the survey shows how much people in Thunder Bay care about policing in the community.

The board is currently reviewing all the responses from the survey and will use it to guide them in their search for a new chief.

Dojack said the job posting will be appearing on various sites very soon.