New Nipigon lookout provides unique view of bridge, town

The township of Nipigon, Ont., has a new attraction it hopes will become a major draw for tourists.

A 12-metre (40-foot) tower was completed this spring and provides a view of the Nipigon River bridge and the whole river valley.

The hope is the $670,000 Nipigon lookout will help draw more tourism traffic into the community, said Suzanne Kukko, the economic development officer for Nipigon.

"Part of the plan is to get people off the highway onto that lookout," Kukko said. "[They can] see how beautiful the town is, and they can continue on into the town and do some shopping and eat at some of our fabulous restaurants."

Kukko said the lookout project is part of a $2.8 million waterfront development project.

A visitor takes in the view looking south from the top of the Nipigon lookout tower. (photo: Suzanne Kukko)

The township began applying for funding in 2014, she said, and the lookout is a piece of that.

"We were able to build [the tower] with some funding from the NOHFC and Fednor," said Kukko, "along with the township's contribution as well..."

Kukko said the Nipigon lookout is located on Railway Street, just west of the Nipigon River bridge.

The tower was built on a height of land beside the river valley, and Kukko said it takes in quite an impressive view.

"You can look out over the Nipigon River that's going into the lake," she said. "And then you can look down to the other end of the tower and look out over Lake Helen, and you have a pretty good view of the Nipigon River bridge as well."

The lookout is open for viewing now, Kukko said, although the whole project is not quite finished.

The attraction will ultimately have a trail connection to the pedestrian underpass on the new Nipigon River bridge, she said.

The Nipigon lookout viewed from the bottom of the steps looking up. (photo: Suzanne Kukko )

The parking area and landscaping of the grounds around the Nipigon lookout are slated for completion later this summer, Kukko added.

She said the township hoped to have signage up soon that will let travellers who are crossing the Nipigon River bridge know the tower is there.