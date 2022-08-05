The incoming head of the Thunder Bay Public Library says he's going to look to the community to chart the institution's future.

After Richard Togman officially becomes the library's chief executive officer in September, he intends to lead fresh public consultations that could take the library in new directions.

"Not quite back to the drawing board," Togman said. "We have a lot of good foundations at the library but I think opening up the conceptual terrain so to speak and saying: 'We don't have to be limited by what is. We can imagine something different and then work towards creating that.' And I think that's including all stakeholders."

On July 19, the Thunder Bay Public Library Board announced that "an extensive national search," led to hiring Togman, who had served on that board for nearly five years. He will replace nine-year CEO John Pateman, after the board decided not to renew his contract in March.

Togman holds a PhD in political science and is the founder of the lodging website Rent Panda, but has no formal library education or experience.

He says he's "heavily considering" creating a head librarian position for advice and managerial support to manage that blind spot and he intends to begin consultations by hearing the voices of staff first.

The Thunder Bay library has received national attention and awards for its efforts to hire Indigenous staff who developed authentic and prominent resources.

Togman says he hopes that work can continue but he wants to diversify targeted programming and resource efforts to nurture demographics that already use library services, along with those who could be welcomed to use them more often.

Robyn Medicine, the Indigenous relationships supervisor at the Thunder Bay Public Library, looks at a mural called "A Foundation of Hope," unveiled at the Brodie Street Library on Thursday. The mural, painted by Brian Michon of Fort William First Nation, is part of a project to raise awareness and education about the St. Joseph's residential school, which operated until the 1960s in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Submitted by the Thunder Bay Public Library)

"It needs to reflect the makeup of the community," he explained. "So if we have a certain percentage of the population that isn't currently reflected — whatever their orientation, colour, creed, or background — I think it's part of the library's mission to make sure that its programming services and staffing reflect that. And that applies to the community as well as it applies to the LGBT community, to seniors, to youth, at all levels."

Some public consultation has already begun. Thirty-five BIPOC high school and college students enrolled in the Regional Multicultural Youth Centre's (RMYC) summer program visited the library's Brodie Street branch in July to exchange ideas about inclusion and better representing Thunder Bay's diversity.

RMYC co-president Alexa Sagutcheway from Eabametoong First Nation says she felt seen amid the circular arrangement of furniture and the range of cultural content at the library branch.

Regional Multicultural Youth Centre co-president Alexa Sagutcheway (top left) was among 35 high school and college students who toured the library in July and provided feedback on inclusivity initiatives. (Jon Thompson/CBC)

Others were touched to see posted portraits acknowledging residential school survivors. They all called for the library's legacy of genuinely including Indigenous learning to continue.

"I love that they have the paintings and items, the space for Indigenous peoples," Sagutcheway says. "But it's also about giving time to Indigenous peoples. We were given a tour. It was a great example of being given the time, having Indigenous speakers talking about their experience, having events at the library."

Union calls out hiring process

Togman's hiring did come with a bit of controversy, within an hour of the City of Thunder Bay announcing Togman's appointment, the union that represents library staff issued a statement condemning the hire.

CUPE Local 3120 president Margaret Demillo pointed out that the board on which Togman served oversaw pandemic layoffs affecting, "most of the library workforce" in 2020. Twenty of those positions were permanently eliminated.

"Mr. Togman could have had access to information that would have given him an advantage over other candidates," Demillo says. "We find it curious how he plans to provide leadership to an organization when optically, it's questionable."

During Togman's time as a board member, he was holding staff working groups about workplace culture concerns and operational issues but never about library vision or direction.

Demillo says staff would be happy to contribute to the library's evolving vision but she's looking forward to Togman leading conversations about workplace safety and training.

"When you apply for a job in the library, it's usually because you like books. Now you're dealing with, for example, drug use in a washroom and that's not necessarily something you signed up for," Demillo says.

"Hopefully Richard Togman has taken that information he has heard through those staff forums as a board member and hopefully he's able to address what the library's going to look like when it grows up, given those parameters in which we work."