Thunder Bay's Lakehead University appoints new president

Lakehead University has named its new president.

Moira McPherson officially became president and vice-chancellor of the Thunder Bay, Ont., university on Sept. 1. She's the first woman to be named to the role.

"I am following in the footsteps of some really great female leaders at this university," she said. "We've had two outstanding female chancellors — our current chancellor, Chancellor Lyn McLeod, and earlier we had Chancellor Lois Wilson."

"And, of course, we have many strong female leaders in our executive and our senior management team, and indeed in our faculty and through our research."

McPherson has been with Lakehead since 1987, when she joined the faculty as an assistant professor in the department of physical education and athletics. She would later spend seven years as director of the school of kinesiology, and served as the university's provost and vice-president of academics.

In January 2018, McPherson took on the role of interim president and vice-chancellor, after the departure of Lakehead's previous president Brian Stevenson.

Now that she's moved into the president's office on a permanent basis, McPherson says she has three main priorities.

"First, I will be launching and implementing our new strategic plan," she said. "Secondly, I want to be focused on fostering an engaged and inclusive campus culture."

"And then thirdly, continuing to develop our innovative research and partnerships and pathways, to ensure that we have great accessibility for our students, and in turn, we support our fiscal and academic viability."