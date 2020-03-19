Skip to Main Content
Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kenora region
Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kenora region

The Northwestern Health Unit has confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Kenora region.
Public health officials have begun following-up with the individuals, and their contacts.

Anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted directly.

No further information about the individuals, or the method of transmission, was immediately provided.

