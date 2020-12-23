Northwestern Health Unit confirms first COVID-19 death in its service area

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has confirmed the first COVID-19 death in its service area.

The NWHU made the announcement on Wednesday.

The deceased is an "elderly individual who had comorbidities." However, no further information — including the person's specific location — was provided.

Also Wednesday, the NWHU confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Kenora.

A probable case of COVID-19 has also been found in the Kenora area, the NWHU said.

Follow-up with the people involved has begun, and anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted directly by public health officials.

No further details about the confirmed or probable cases were provided.

The NWHU also announced a COVID-19 outbreak at Riverview Manor in Rainy River, after "exposures to COVID-19" were linked to the facility.

Again, no further information — including the number of people affected, and whether they're staff or residents — was provided.

The NWHU did say it has inspected the building, and the infection control measures in place are "very good."