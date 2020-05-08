Heading out on a moose hunt? Here's what you need to know

A provincial conservation officer is reminding hunters to brush up on Ontario's new big game hunting rules before heading out into the bush this fall.

"There's been some changes to big game hunting in the province of Ontario, and with that, changes to the types of licenses hunters are issued," Davis Viehbeck, a conservation officer with the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, said.

"Previously, hunters all received a moose licence," he said. "This year, that's something different. You actually have to purchase a moose licence if you want a party hunt on a big game adult moose tag."

A bull moose tag is only valid for a bull moose this year, Viehbeck said, unlike previous years where a bull moose tag could be invalidated — that is, marked with the day, time, and month of a kill — on a calf.

"Moose calf tags are now something that you have to actually apply for," he said. "Not every hunter is issued a calf tag, and they're valid for a specific wildlife management unit."

"In terms of cow tags, they're valid for a cow or a calf," Viehbeck said. "There's no longer a calf-specific season, as we previously had the last several years."

The physical tags themselves changed, as well, a few years ago, with all tags now being made out of paper.

"One of the challenges we see is obviously maintaining that tag," Viehbeck said. "Hunters have all kinds of different systems, but ultimately it's the hunter's responsibility to ensure that the tag remains legible and intact, and that they're kept on their person while hunting."

Be careful with identification

Viehbeck said the changes have also led to some challenges in moose identification for hunters.

"I think the biggest thing is the excitement that can overwhelm hunters is what generally creates most issues in terms of moose identification," he said. "Hunters need to just take a breath, slow down."

"I can understand the excitement when you do see an animal, but take a breath," Viehbeck said. "Identify your animal, ideally with binoculars, in advance of actually elevating your firearm and looking through your scope or your sights, and look at the animal from different angles."

The biggest mistake conservation officers see is a bull moose with small antlers shot after being misidentified as a cow, as moose ears can often conceal small antlers, he said.

Another issue is differentiating between cows and calves.

"A yearling cow versus a calf can be a challenge for some hunters," Viehbeck said. "Looking at body size, body shape, the length of the adult head versus a calf's head, as well as the presence of evolve pouch on a female moose are the best identifying features."

Viehbeck also had some general tips to help hunters stay safe:

Let someone know where they're going, in case a mishap occurs, or hunters get lost.

Wear a full arrest harness if hunting from a tree stand.

Plan for enough time to get in and out of a tree stand, and bring gun cases in the event that hunters are still in the bush during hours when hunting is prohibited (all firearms must be unloaded and encased from a half-hour after sunset to a half-hour before sunrise).

Viehbeck said conservation officers continue to investigate incidents in which hunters have illegally fired their weapons from the travelled portion of a roadway, something that's especially common on logging roads.

"It's ultimately the most dangerous incident that we investigate as conservation officers," he said. "It puts the public at risk."

Conservation Officer Davis Viehbeck says hunters need to take time and be sure of the target. (photo: Gord Ellis/CBC )

Dispose of carcasses on Crown land

"If you're driving on a road, you shouldn't be shooting on that road, it's simple," Viehbeck said. "It takes up considerable amount of investigative time for conservation officers when we respond to these occurrences, whether it's through a complaint or we come across it through general patrols."

"Ultimately the consequences aren't worth the risk of shooting an animal."

Viehbeck also had some advice for disposing of carcasses after they've been cleaned.

"Hunters are encouraged to take their carcasses to true Crown land, far away from residences, where there's not going to create a conflict," he said. "Don't drop them off on the rural roads, where you're potentially dropping them off on someone's private property, or at the end of the driveway."

"Every year we get complaints about this."

Hunters can also ask their local municipality if landfill sites accept carcasses.

"Just make sure you're not leaving the plastic, the latex or nitrile gloves that are often used in the hunt, the paper towels, those types of things," he said. "Obviously, scavengers will take advantage of it, get it off the road and make sure you're doing it on crown land and not private property."