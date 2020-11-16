New hearing assistance system for Magnus Theatre patrons

A new sound system for patrons with hearing loss has been installed at Magnus Theatre, in Thunder Bay.

The induction loop hearing assist system works in conjunction with telecoil-equipped hearing aids — or cochlear implants — to enable persons who use those devices to enjoy clearer sound.

A signal is transmitted to the assistive device through a wire that is connected to the sound source and circles the room.

The sound is then transmitted directly to the listening device electromagnetically.

Thom Currie is the artistic director of Magnus Theatre. He says the upgrade in sound is welcome.

"Magnus has always had a hearing system, but our last hearing system was imported from the McLaughlin street theatre in 2001." Currie said.

"So so it was very old and really breaking down a lot and wasn't really working for people."

Currie said anyone with a compatible device can take advantage of the system simply by activating their switch to the T-coil program. Since the sound is transmitted directly into the device, background noises are eliminated, enhancing sound quality.

Currie said the reality of the present culture is sound is loud and, generally, live theatre is less so.

"You go to the movies, and you feel it in your chest when they when the movie starts, you know, it's so loud," he said.

"And then you go into a theatre where there is 200 other people all sniffling and breathing and everything. And you're having a little trouble hearing … and the actor who is 30 yards away is projecting perfectly fine. And if you really concentrate, you can hear him. But we're just not used to listening like that anymore."

Magnus Theatre artistic director Thom Currie (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Although common in various venues in larger cities across Canada and internationally, the induction loop system at Magnus is said to be the first of its kind to be used in Thunder Bay.

Currie said those with incompatible devices can still benefit from the system by using a portable receiver with their own earbuds or a borrowed headset.

He said the Magnus Theatre Box Office has several of these units to lend for use during a performance.

The hearing assist project was supported by a grant from the Thunder Bay Community Foundation.