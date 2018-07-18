Gold mining company receives fine of $100K for incident at incomplete dam

A gold mining company based in Toronto, Ont., has been fined a total of $100,000 for failing to comply with the conditions under the Lakes and Rivers Improvement Act.

According to a written release from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, New Gold Inc., was given the green light to construct a network of dams and diversions in August 2015, for the company's Rainy River project site.

Officials from the ministry said on March 2016, the company advised them of an incident at it's Teeple Dam.

During an observation, a ministry representative saw water overtopping the incomplete dam, which caused a portion of it to erode and sediments from the dam to enter the Pinewood River downstream.

An investigation showed that New Gold was aware of the incomplete status on their Teeple Dam before the incident occurred but the company failed to meet the conditions of the approval by allowing water to flow through the network before design specifications were approved.

Once the company learned about the incident, the ministry said they took remedial action to address it.