New Gold reports two presumptive COVID-19 cases at Rainy River mine

Two presumptive COVID-19 cases have been detected at the New Gold Rainy River mine site, located about 65 kilometres northwest of Fort Frances Ont.

In a written statement to CBC News, the company said on Wednesday the presumptive cases were identified during testing of employees from the Rainy River mine, however neither case has been confirmed by the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU).

"The Rainy River mine is working closely with public health authorities and has taken all necessary steps to manage the risk of transmission, including tracing all potential contacts, disinfecting work areas, and directing all employees and contractors to self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if required," read the emailed statement from New Gold.

According to the NWHU, a connection between a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Emo has been made with the local New Gold mine.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon, Medical officer of Health with the health unit, said Tuesday the investigation into that connection is still underway.

As of Tuesday, five cases of COVID-19 were confirmed to be linked to the outbreak at the church. Two more cases were confirmed in the Emo Health Hub Wednesday, however the health unit could not confirm if the new cases were linked to either Calvary Baptist Church or New Gold.