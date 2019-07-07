Two new forest fires reported in northwestern Ontario Saturday

Two new forest fires were discovered in northwestern Ontario on Saturday, the province said.

One of the fires, known as Kenora 11, was reported at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Kenora 11 is burning near Wabaseemoong Independent Nation, about 50 kilometres northwest of Kenora, and is listed as being under control at 0.3 hectares in size.

The province's interactive forest fire map shows one more fire burning in the region. Dryden 10 was reported at about 7:45 p.m Saturday, and is located south of Dryden.

The fire is listed as being one hectare in size, and not under control.

Ontario's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services agency said as of Saturday, the fire hazard is primarily moderate to high in northwestern Ontario, with an area of low hazard in the eastern part of the region.