5 new northwest forest fires reported Sunday

Five new forest fires were confirmed in the northwest on Sunday afternoon, Ontario's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said.

The five new fires are:

Sioux Lookout 19 — 0.7 hectares, located in Pipestone River Provincial Park, approximately 90 kilometres north of Pickle Lake

Nipigon 26 — 25 hectares, located approximately 15 kilometres northwest of the remote community of Kasabonika.

Nipigon 25 — 0.7 hectares, located east of Black Sturgeon Lake, approximately 47 kilometres northwest of Nipigon

Nipigon 24 — 0.1 hectares, located near Sim Lake, approximately 57 kilometres south of Eabametoong First Nation

Nipigon 23 — 0.3 hectares, located near Gordon Reid Lake, approximately 60 kilometres south of Eabametoong First Nation

None of the new fires were under control as of early Sunday evening, AFFES said.

There were a total of 20 fires burning in the region as of Sunday evening.

Of those, seven are not under control, one is being held, nine are under control, and three are being observed.

Five other fires were declared out on Sunday, AFFES said.

Fire hazards remain mainly high in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay, and Nipigon areas, and moderate to low in the central and far north areas of the region.