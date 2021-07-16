13 new fires confirmed in northwestern Ontario by late Thursday afternoon

Nearly 90 forest fires were burning in northwestern Ontario as of Friday morning, the province said.

Twenty-two of the fires were located in the Red Lake district. Two of those are posing serious threats the Municipality of Red Lake, according to a statement issued Thursday afternoon by Red Lake Mayor Fred Mota:

Red Lake 77, burning about 20 kilometres west of the community. It was listed as being more than 17,100 hectares in size and not under control as of Friday morning.

Red Lake 16, which has joined with Red Lake 67. The fire is located about 10 kilometres north of Red Lake 77, and was listed as being more than 118,700 hectares and being observed on Friday morning.

Mota said there is a chance Red Lake 77 and Red Lake 16 may join together.

"There is no rain in our immediate forecast," Mota stated. "Our dry conditions remain extreme. The probability of an evacuation still remains likely in our near future."

A number of other new fires burning near Red Lake were confirmed by late afternoon Thursday, the province's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) agency said:

Red Lake 113 is burning near Stone Lake, about 16 kilometres north of Red Lake. The fire is listed as 0.1 hectares, and not under control.

Red Lake 116 is located near the north shore of Coli Lake, about 35 kilometres north of Red Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control.

Red Lake 117 is located west of Lee Lake, about 28 kilometres west of Red Lake. The 0.3 hectare fire is not under control.

Those are among 13 new fires confirmed in the region as of late afternoon Thursday, AFFES said, with more reports still being investigated.

Sioux Lookout 57 was one of the newly-confirmed fires, and is burning about seven kilometres south of Cat Lake First Nation. The 0.3 hectare fire is not under control.

Kenora 99 is south of Maynard Lake, approximately 18 kilometres northwest of Grassy Narrows First Nation. The fire is three hectares in size, and not under control, AFFES said.

Meanwhile, fire crews continue with suppression efforts on other fires that have been burning in the region.

Kenora 51 is listed at about 84,500 hectares, and is not under control. The fire is burning in Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, and crews were establishing hoselines on sections of the fire on Thursday, and maintaining sprinklers on structures in the vicinity of the fire.

Fire crews from Mexico arriving Saturday

Red Lake 65 is not under control at more than 12,300 hectares. The fire is about 10 kilometres west of Poplar Hill First Nation; the community was recently evacuated due to the fire. Crews are maintaining sprinklers on structures near the fire, and using aerial ignition to bring the fire to natural boundaries along Stout Lake.

Red Lake 51, meanwhile, is being observed at about 45,770 hectares. The fire is located about 26 kilometres west of Deer Lake First Nation; AFFES said the province is in the process of evacuating the community due to the fire.

AFFES said Red Lake 51 exhibited low fire behaviour on Thursday, but that will likely increase as the forest dries out over the next few days. Crews are setting up sprinklers on structures in the vicinity of the fire.

Ontario also announced Friday it's getting support for forest fire suppression efforts from Mexico.

More than 100 firefighters and support staff from Mexico are expected to arrive in Toronto on Saturday. They'll be helping fight fires burning in northwestern Ontario, the province said.

In a media release, the province said the fire crews will be briefed on fire, safety, and COVID-19 protocols before receiving their fire assignments. Mexican fire crews will remain in their own cohorts while in Ontario.

A 17-person crew from Atlantic Canada is also being dispatched to Ontario to help with fire suppression efforts in the northwest. Further details, including when the firefighters are expected to arrive, weren't provided.

Emergency order in effect

A restricted fire zone remains in effect for the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay districts, and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, and Nipigon districts. No outdoor burning is allowed in those areas until further notice.

The province issued an emergency order for northwestern Ontario earlier this week due to fire activity. The order allows the province to invoke "extraordinary powers or measures to mitigate the effects of an emergency" in certain areas, such as access or travel restrictions.

Ontario has not yet implemented any specific measures in northwestern Ontario.