Tender awarded for construction of new Kakabeka Falls ambulance base

A tender has been awarded for the construction of a new Superior North EMS base in Kakabeka Falls, the City of Thunder Bay said Monday.

The tender was awarded by the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge to Aurora Construction Ltd. The base is scheduled to open early next year.

"This new facility is an example of our city and surrounding municipalities coming together with forward-thinking solutions for residents that optimize safety and efficiencies," Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro said in a statement. "We can all be proud of the efforts put forth to make this shared vision a reality."

The new base will be built on Marian Street in Kakabeka Falls, and allow Superior North EMS – a division of the City of Thunder Bay's Development & Emergency Services Department – to provide land ambulance services to nearby areas.

The base will be about 2,200 square feet in size, and include one drive-through bay, the city said.

The City of Thunder Bay and Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge have entered into a long-term lease agreement for the new facility, the city said.

"I am pleased the Municipality is a part of this collaborative effort to improve service delivery in the area," Mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis of Oliver Paipoonge stated.