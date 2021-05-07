New vehicle decal for Treaty Three Police to honour MMIWG, generate discussions

A new decal design on Treaty Three Police Service vehicles was unveiled this week to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) and to hopefully start more discussions on the issue.

It was revealed on May 5, the National Day of Awareness for MMIWG.

The new decal was created in collaboration with the grand council Treaty Three women's council, elder Howard Copenance and Sharon Johnson, an MMIWG advocate.

Jody Smith, spirit of hope coordinator for Treaty Three Police Service, was the project lead for this and says they started working on this a couple of months ago, having virtual meetings throughout the process.

The idea for the decal was brought forward by officers who wanted to generate discussions about MMIWG, according to a news release.

Smith says the collaboration was done "respectfully."

"We really wanted to be mindful of past and present … women, mothers, sisters, daughters and to be respectful of our sacred roles of women," said Smith.

She says the design from the decal came from a vision that was shared from a woman that sits on the women's council, and different elements to the design were added collaboratively.

"So when you look at the detail, there's quite a bit of different elements in there and also shows inclusiveness of all genders," said Smith.

"[You'll see] the eagle, the bear … a teepee. You'll see a staff, a drum, a man and a woman dressed in red and then two-spirited colours within the drum and our grandmothers are also on the face of the drum."

The new decal isn't on any vehicles as of yet, but will be later in the year.