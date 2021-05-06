5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Thursday

Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Thursday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said four of the cases are from close contact, and one was the result of travel outside of the region.

Just one of the cases is in Thunder Bay, while the other four are in district communities.

Five cases are also listed as being resolved; as of Thursday morning, there were 45 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district.

The TBDHU also announced nine more cases that involved a variant of concern.

The variant cases aren't among those announced Thursday. All positive COVID-19 tests are screened for variants, but that happens after the case is reported to public health.

The variants announced Thursday were detected in positive COVID-19 cases that had been reported earlier by the TBDHU.