5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay on Wednesday

Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday.

All five cases are the result of close contact, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said, and all five are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

Four cases were also listed as resolved. As of Wednesday morning, there were 45 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the district.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Wednesday.

Two of the cases are in the Fort Frances area, five are in the Sioux Lookout area, and seven are in the Kenora area.

There are currently 75 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU region.