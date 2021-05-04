6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Tuesday

Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Tuesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said four of the cases are due to close contact, one is the result of travel outside of the region, and one remains under investigation.

All six cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

Ten cases are listed as resolved; as of Tuesday morning, there were 44 active, confirmed cases of the virus in the district.

The TBDHU also announced one more variant of concern has been detected.

The variant case isn't one of the cases announced Tuesday; all positive COVID-19 tests are screened for variants, but that happens after the case is reported to public health.

The new variant was detected in a positive COVID-19 case that had been reported earlier by the TBDHU.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Tuesday declared an outbreak in its 2B medical inpatient unit over.

The outbreak was declared on March 30, and as of May 1, it had been 14 days since the last exposure, with no new cases among staff or patients, the hospital said. All control measures put in place as a result of the outbreak have been discontinued.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced six new cases in its service area on Tuesday:

One new case in the Emo area.

One new case in the Sioux Lookout area.

Two new cases in the Kenora area.

And two new cases in the Rainy River area.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 66 active, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the NWHU district.