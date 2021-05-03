9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.

The update by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) includes new cases confirmed on Sunday; the TBDHU no longer provides COVID-19 updates on Sundays, instead including those numbers in its Monday updates.

The TBDHU said five of the new cases are due to close contact, two have no known exposure, and two remain under investigation.

All nine cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

As of Monday, there were 48 active, confirmed cases of the virus in the district. The number of active cases in the district is the lowest since January 6.

The TBDHU also announced six more variants of concern have been detected in the district.

The variant cases aren't among those announced Monday, however. All positive COVID-19 tests are screened for variants, but that happens after the case is reported to public health.

The variants announced Monday were detected in positive COVID-19 cases that had been reported earlier by the TBDHU.