Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Thunder Bay correctional facilities

Ontario's Ministry of the Solicitor General has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 at correctional facilities in Thunder Bay.

One of the new cases is at the Thunder Bay District Jail, and the other is at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre.

Both affected individuals are inmates, but no further details about the cases were provided.

A ministry spokesperson said the jail remains locked down to facilitate contact tracing, but inmates are able to access showers and telephones.

Inmates who test positive for COVID-19 are isolated from the rest of the population while they receive medical care.

In total, there are currently four active COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay's two correctional facilities - two at the jail and two at the correctional centre - and the spokespersons said the ministry is working with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit to complete contact tracing.

Voluntary testing of inmates and staff is ongoing.