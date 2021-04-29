15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Thursday

Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Thursday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said 14 of the cases are due to close contact, with one still under investigation.

All of Thursday's new cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

The TBDHU also said nine cases have resolved; as of Thursday morning, there were 67 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the district.

The TBDHU also identified one more case with a variant of concern; the variant case isn't among the new cases reported Thursday, as positive tests are screened for variants after they're reported to public health.

Therefore, the variant case was reported earlier by the TBDHU.

The new variant case is the 26th identified in the Thunder Bay district. The TBDHU sent out an alert about rising variant cases on Wednesday. More than 80 per cent of those variants were detected within the last two weeks.

"The variants of concern are really driving the rise in cases that we've seen in other parts of the Ontario, and other parts of the country," Dr. Janet DeMille, the TBDHU's medical officer of health, said Thursday on CBC's Superior Morning. "We know variants of concern spread more easily there, and quicker."

The TBDHU issued its Wednesday statement because public health officials "really wanted to sort of alert people to the fact that we're starting to see more of them here, and really encouraging people to maintain all of those precautions," DeMille said.

She said the number of variants detected in the last two weeks is "significant," but noted outbreaks of COVID-19 cases can skew the numbers for specific periods of time.

For example, the TBDHU said 10 of the variant cases are part of an outbreak of COVID-19 at Musselwhite Mine.

"I think that that is probably our biggest risk here in the centre of a district, that we will get individuals coming into this area or returning to this area from hotspots, from areas where there are more COVID-19 cases," DeMille said. "They get exposed, they they bring it here and then it could spread here."

The most-prominent variant in the Thunder Bay district is the variant first detected in the United Kingdom, DeMille sad. However, another variant has also been detected, and testing is underway to determine which specific variant that is.

"Those tests actually can take a couple of weeks to come back," DeMille said, adding she's not sure when to expect those test results. "It's going to be, I think, prioritized for us."

DeMille said the presence of variants has had an impact on how the TBDHU responds to COVID-19 in the district, specifically how positive cases are followed-up.

She said there's "a bit more work" being done now to identify and manage any potential spread of the virus associated with a positive test result.