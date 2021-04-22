11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Thursday

Eleven new cases of COVID-19, and one more death associated with the virus, were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Thursday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said nine of the cases are due to close contact, one is from travel outside of the region, and one is under investigation.

Eight of Thursday's cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while three are in district communities.

The new death reported Thursday brings the total number for the district to 62.

Three cases were also listed as resolved; as of Thursday morning, there were 59 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district, the TBDHU said.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Thursday.

The cases break down as follows:

Four in the Kenora area.

Four in the Fort Frances area.

One in the Dryden area.

One in the Sioux Lookout area.

Two in the Red Lake area.

The NWHU said there were 59 confirmed, active cases of the virus in its service area as of Thursday morning.