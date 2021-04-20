11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Tuesday

Eleven new cases of COVID-19, and one more death associated with the virus, were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Tuesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said seven of Tuesday's cases were due to close contact, one has no known exposure, and three others are under investigation.

The TBDHU is no longer specifying whether a case is due to household close contact, or other close contact, saying the change is being made "for privacy reasons due to lower daily case counts."

One more death was also confirmed. As of Tuesday, there have been 60 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district.

Five cases were also listed as resolved.

10 of Tuesday's cases were in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while one is in an Indigenous community.

As of Tuesday, there were 54 active, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the TBDHU's service area.