6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Thursday

Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay, Ont. district on Thursday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said two of the new cases are the result of travel outside of northwestern Ontario, one exposure is pending while the remaining three are no known exposure.

Four of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.Two are in district communities.

The Geraldton District Hospital confirmed one of the news cases is in the Greenstone area.

12 cases were also listed as resolved Thursday, bringing the number of active cases in the district to 60.

As of today, there are 3 people hospitalized with COVID-19 including one in the Intensive Care Unit.

NWHU warns of increased COVID-19 risk

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced 24 new cases of the virus in its service area Thursday.

12 cases are in the Fort Frances area, 10 are in the Kenora area, and two are in the Rainy River area.

As of today, there were 61 active cases of the virus in the NWHU district.

The health unit is also warning the public of an increased risk of COVID-19 infection across the region.

The NWHU said clusters of cases are currently being seen in Kenora, Dryden, and Fort Frances. However, the number of cases and risk is likely higher than reported across the region as some individuals choose not to get tested when it is recommended.

The NWHU recommends that effective immediately, residents significantly limit the number of people they choose to gather indoors with.

"The less people you interact closely with, the lower your risk is of getting and spreading COVID-19", said Dr. Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health at NWHU.

"It is important for people's well-being to get together and see others, however, doing so indoors comes with more risk. An outdoor activity is safer, and I urge people to consider moving gatherings outdoors to protect your friends and family," she continued.

In addition, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, residents are asked to be cautious over the holidays and enhance their prevention measures.