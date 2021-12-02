Number of active COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay district reaches 100

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Thunder Bay area on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in the district to 100.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said seven of Thursday's cases were due to close contact, two had no known exposure, and four remained under investigation.

Six cases were also listed as resolved on Thursday.

The Thunder Bay district hasn't seen 100 active cases of COVID-19 since April 9; there were 101 active cases of the virus that day.

Also Thursday, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced two new cases of the virus in its service area.

One case is in the Dryden-Red Lake area, and one is in the Kenora region.

There are currently 16 active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU district.