6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Tuesday

Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Tuesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said four of the new cases are the result of close contact, while the remaining two are under investigation.

All six are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

Eight cases were also listed as resolved on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases in the district to 91.

Meanwhile, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced five new cases of the virus in its service area on Tuesday.

Two cases are in the Dryden-Red Lake area, two are in the Kenora area, and one is in the Rainy River area.

As of Tuesday, there were 17 active, confirmed cases of the virus in the NWHU district.