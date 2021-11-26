22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Friday

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Friday.

The new cases bring the total of active cases in the district to 68, the TBDHU said.

Eighteen of Friday's cases were due to close contact, while two have no known exposure. Two remain under investigation.

Twenty-one of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while one is in an Indigenous community.

Three cases were also listed as resolved on Friday.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced three new COVID-19 cases in its service area on Friday.

All three are in the Dryden-Red Lake area.

As of Friday, there were 17 active cases of the virus in the NWHU district.