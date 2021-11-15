2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday
Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.
There are currently 18 active cases in district
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said one of Monday's new cases had no known exposure, while the other remained under investigation. Both cases are located in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.
Six cases were also listed as resolved on Monday.
There are currently 18 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.