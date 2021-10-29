Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Friday

Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Friday.

There are currently 16 active cases in district

Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Friday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said all four cases are due to close contact. One is in an Indigenous community, while the other three are in district communities.

There are currently 16 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

